POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman involved in a dramatic rescue on the Oregon coast was sentenced to six years in prison on dozens of charges including identity theft and criminal mistreatment.
Criminal charges were filed against 39-year-old Heather Mounce in July 2018 in Polk County. She initially faced more than 90 counts, including charges of aggravated theft, identity theft and criminal mistreatment.
Court documents stated Mounce stole money from two businesses and stole the identity from an elderly and dependent man.
July 2018: Polk County woman rescued from Oregon coast now facing 96 charges
In September, she pleaded guilty to 16 of the charges. Last week, she pleaded guilty to an additional 49 charges. The remaining charges were dismissed.
She was ordered to serve six years and three months in prison.
Mounce drew widespread public attention in August 2017. She was reported missing and police asked for the public’s help locating her.
Her car was found parked along Highway 101 north of Florence, but she wasn’t found until four days after she had last been seen.
The U.S. Coast Guard launched an operation to rescue Mounce, who was stranded near the Sea Lion Caves, not far from where her car was parked.
She was stuck in steep terrain along the shoreline. A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted her up to safety.
At the time of her rescue, the Dallas Police Department issued a statement saying, “Her survival speaks volumes about her strength and the persistence of her loved ones.”
August 2017: Missing Polk County woman rescued by Coast Guard near Florence
The crimes committed by Mounce dated back to 2013, as well as July 2017, according to court documents.
