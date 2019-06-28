MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman arrested for DUII after crashing into two parked construction trucks along I-205 has been convicted on one count of criminally negligent homicide, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Rachel D. Banks, 25, was arrested in December 2018 after crashing into the unoccupied trucks and several large construction barrels on southbound I-205 near the Southeast Start Street overpass.
Calvin Biltimier, 21, was a passenger in Banks’ vehicle and was rushed to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center after the crash, where he later died, according to law enforcement.
The attorney’s office says the impact of the collision with the first truck was primarily on the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle continued another 30 feet after that crash and hit second a second parked construction truck, according to the attorney’s office.
In addition to the criminal negligent homicide charge, Banks Friday pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants. By changing her plea to no contest, Banks stipulated there is sufficient evidence to show that she, with criminal negligence, caused Biltimier’s death while under the influence of marijuana, the attorney’s office says.
In court Friday, Banks was sentenced to 18 months in prison. As part of the plea agreement, Banks will be on five years of formal probation, during which time she will be ordered to attend and complete the Victim Impact Panel and undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and participate in any treatment that is ordered, the attorney’s office says. Her driving privileges will be revoked for life.
Biltimier’s family was also in court Friday afternoon. Biltimier’s father, Mike, said his son loved the climate and the outdoors.
“[Calvin] had a promising life and would have done great things,” Mike Biltimier said. “Our worlds have been turned upside down and forever changed.”
