CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A suspect in a domestic violence case jumped out of a moving Clark County Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday, causing an hours-long closure on Interstate 5.
CCSO said a deputy was transporting a woman who had been arrested for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and interfering with a 911 call just after 12:00 p.m. While she was in the back of the car, the woman managed to undo her seatbelt and jump out of the rear passenger side window while the vehicle was traveling at “freeway speeds,” the sheriff’s office said.
The woman was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said that the deputy was placed on critical incident leave due to the seriousness of the injury. The Washington State Patrol will lead the investigation.
CCSO has not released the name of the woman or deputy involved.
