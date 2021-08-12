CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A 35-year-old woman from Longview was killed after she drove into a work zone and crashed into a parked truck on southbound Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., a green 2005 Mazda3 was traveling down the interstate when it approached a department of transportation work zone at milepost 9.5, according to Washington State Patrol. The Mazda then hit the right rear end of a fully lit DOT attenuator truck that was parked in the left lane. The driver of the Mazda, identified as Patricia C. Slater, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three passengers of the Mazda, all children between the ages of 3 and 9, were injured in the crash. They were taken to Legacy Emanuel for treatment. The extent of their injuries and their current conditions are not known.
The driver in the parked attenuator truck was not hurt in the crash. WSP is investigating the cause of the crash.
