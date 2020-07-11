Woman killed in crash on Hwy 101 in Tillamook County

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- A woman was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police.
On Thursday just after 1:50 p.m., Troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Hwy 101 and Long Prairie Road.
Investigators say a blue Hyundai SUV, driven by Miriam Wolfe, 90, of Netarts was crossing Hwy 101 heading west from Long Prairie Road onto Gienger Road.
Wolfe pulled into the path of a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Alan Mulvaney, 38, of Cannon Beach that heading southbound on Hwy 101 and was unable to avoid the Hyundai, according to investigators.
Both drivers were injured and taken to the hospital, according to OSP.
Wolfe was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
No other information was provided at the time of the release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.