CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One person dead following crash in Clackamas County on Sunday, according to Oregon State Troopers.
Troopers responded to the crash on Highway 99E near Glenn Echo Avenue at approximately 5:15 a.m. A Subaru WRX driven by Rocky Loring, 19, of Milwaukie was heading northbound when he hit Rebecca Spaulding, 36, who was in the roadway.
Spaulding died from her injuries, OSP said.
Northbound 99E was closed for approximately three hours.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
