PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a woman who was shot and killed in a vehicle in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood this past weekend.

Police said 25-year-old Adau G. Duop was killed Sunday night. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined she died from homicide by gunshot wound.

Duop was in a vehicle along with her two children and her boyfriend when someone opened fire on them just after 10:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. Duop was pronounced dead at the scene. The man and two children were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police reported Thursday that the children, who are 1 and 5 years old, have been released from the hospital. The man is still in the hospital in serious condition and expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by Portland police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889. The case number is 22-48396.