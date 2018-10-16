CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - One year ago, Ana Wakefield was lying in a hospital bed, her family wondering if she would survive a head-on, hit-and-run crash with another driver on Highway 212.
It was a harrowing experience for everyone that knew her.
The Multnomah University basketball team, the one she was a star player for, was at her side — dedicating games to the then 20-year-old, while Wakefield learned how to walk and talk again.
Now one year later, Wakefield is saying thank you to the firefighters that saved her life.
One of her goals to celebrate just how far she’s come is flying down a fire pole.
It sounds like it hurts, but Wakefield was nothing but smiles.
She said, “I just got to say thank you so much because now I’m here and I’m functioning because of the work that they did I don’t know if they ever realize when they be a firefighter that they would save someone’s life and give them another chance.”
Clackamas firefighters say a reunion like this reminds them that all their hard work and training is worth it.
“It’s pretty rare, it’s pretty rare when you actually meet the patient afterwards,” said Lt. Tyson Lowther with Clackamas Fire District #1. “Gives them not just closure but sometimes we worry maybe what happened or we just don’t know. Sometimes we get a little report of what their injuries were at the hospital but to actually see them again, they can meet us, we meet them again, I think it helps on their side and it helps the rescuers.”
The now 21-year-old driver accused of nearly killing Wakefield, Sequoyha Storck, was arraigned on 11 charges in August.
A judge scheduled his trial for February.
