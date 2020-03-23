MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - An elderly woman operating a motorized scooter was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being hit by a driver, according to the McMinnville Police Department.
Prior to 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a crash in the 2100 block of Northeast Lafayette Avenue.
Police said an investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Nissan Xterra was exiting the driveway of Redwood Commons Apartments onto Lafayette Avenue when he struck a motorized scooter that was crossing the driveway from the sidewalk.
The operator of the scooter, Karen Hoover, 80, was ejected and suffered serious injuries. She was taken by Life Flight to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, where her current status is serious but stable.
Police said Hoover's dog was killed in the crash.
The driver and passenger in the Nissan were not injured.
