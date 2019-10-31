PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman is pleading for help after her car was stolen on Hayden Island Thursday with her service dog inside.
“I have a job that now I can’t even get to. My life just went from bad to worse,” said Danica Stone.
Stone said she stepped away from her car for 10 minutes and was two blocks away, but when she came back, her car and her pup were gone.
“It’s totally devastating. Honestly, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Stone said. “I have to have her in my life. She takes away the anxiety, we play, she’s affectionate.”
Stone said on Halloween, someone took off with her Jetta. It happened across from the Hayden Island Fire Station on Tomahawk Island Road near Janzten Beach.
“I was gone for maybe 10 minutes. Somebody saw me. I came back and the car was gone. My Betty is inside. She’s my service animal because I have PTSD,” said Stone.
Now, she is full of regret and can only plead for help.
“I don’t care about the car or anything that’s in it. I just want my dog,” said Stone.
The 2-year-old black chihuahua has a white stripe down the center of her chest. She responds to her name, Betty. She could be wearing a red service vest.
“She’s 2 years old, about four pounds, with a 70-pound attitude. She’s afraid of strangers,” said Stone. “I don’t want to say it out loud, but I can’t help but think they threw her over the bridge or have done something bad to her.”
Police are now investigating, while Stone keeps searching.
“She needs me in her life, I’m all she knows,” said Stone.
The stolen car is a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta. It’s light blue with Oregon license plates: 380-HNW.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
