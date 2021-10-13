PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It has been six years since a 23-year-old man was shot and killed inside a downtown Portland parking garage. The case still hasn't been solved, and the man's mother is asking for the public's help in solving his death.

On Oct. 18, 2015, at about 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street. Officers arrived and were directed to the parking lot behind Dante's, located at 380 West Burnside Street, where they found Dion Anthony Matthews Jr. dead from a single gunshot wound.

Witnesses reported to police seeing people running from the area and vehicles fleeing the scene. No suspect(s) information has been released, and no suspect(s) have been caught.

All of these years later, Matthews' mother, Taunya Mayo, still has not given up in the fight for justice for her son and is hoping to finally get more answers soon. Mayo says Matthews left behind a two-year-old son when he was killed, and his second child was born just two months after his death.

"I’m still devastated, words can’t even explain how I feel. I’m very heartbroken, it’s like someone ripped my heart out of me," Mayo told FOX 12. "Six years, they say time heals all but, I just, I can’t see it yet. I don’t feel that, I’m still in the healing process right now because I have so many unanswered questions. I want to get justice, I'm gonna seek justice, and I’m always going to speak that into existence."

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect(s) is asked to contact Portland police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.