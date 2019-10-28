Woman pleads guilty in deadly Hillsboro hit-and-run crash, sentenced to probation

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A woman pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run crash and was sentenced to probation, with no additional jail time.
Patricia Clayton, 77, of North Plains, pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of hit-and-run to an injured person with death involved.
Clayton was arrested in September in connection with the January crash in Hillsboro.
Investigators said Clayton hit two people in an unmarked crosswalk near Northeast Cornell Road and 17th Avenue.
Marjorie Averill, of Beaverton, died in the collision. A second pedestrian, Timothy Mahan, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Mahan told FOX 12 in September that he was walking Averill home after taking her out to dinner, when they were both struck by Clayton’s van.
"It knocked me back and I was just banging on the hood of the car, saying, 'stop, stop,'" Mahan said last month. "And she just sped up and drove off."
After Clayton pleaded guilty, an additional charge of hit-and-run was dismissed.
Clayton was sentenced to three years probation, but no additional jail time. Her license was also suspended for five years.
