PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman accused of charging at Portland police officers while intoxicated and armed with a knife pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful use of a weapon.
One officer fired a single round at Anita Marie Ruiz, 35, as she grabbed the knife and ran toward them at the Stacy Lee Apartments off Northeast 147th Avenue in January, according to law enforcement.
No one was injured and the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. A grand jury later determined the use of deadly force justified.
Sentencing on the case has been set over one year, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Investigators say Ruiz was intoxicated when the shooting occurred Jan. 2 and had kicked a family member out of the apartment following a disturbance. That family member and her significant other called police to ask for help retrieving property from the unit.
While pending sentencing, the court ordered Ruiz to obey all laws and undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and successfully complete any ordered treatment.
If at the time of sentencing all of the court-imposed conditions are met, Ruiz’s charge will be given misdemeanor treatment and she will be sentenced to an additional 12 months bench probation. If Ruiz fails to comply with the court’s order, the state will expedite sentencing and Ruiz will be sentenced as a felon to 24 months of formal probation and could face potential additional jail sanctions.
