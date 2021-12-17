MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman arrested for killing a 63-year-old man in Milwaukie this past March has accepted a plea deal, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Nistasha Rose Tate pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killed of Jimmy Alan Pearson. She was then sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Pearson was shot and killed inside his home in the 1700 block of Oak Shore Lane on March 1. His body was found two days later.

The sheriff's office said detectives suspected Tate as a suspect shortly after discovering Pearson’s body and learning that she had visited him on the same night he was murdered. Court documents state that Tate had been pulled over that same night, and items belonging to Pearson were found inside her vehicle.

Pearson had previously experienced a theft from his home back in March 2020, when $23,000 in cash and $300,000 in jewelry were taken from a safe, court documents state. During that investigation, Pearson said he believed his “life-in girlfriend” and employee, a 20-year-old woman at the time of the reported theft, was the suspect.

According to court documents, Pearson appeared to have a “habit of engaging in relationships with younger females.” Tate was 23 at the time of Pearson’s death and in the sheriff’s office's investigation into her background, it was learned she was arrested in Las Vegas in 2018 for prostitution and was employed at a strip club in Beaverton.

According to court documents, it was believed Tate and Pearson were likely in a sexual relationship for at least a month.

After she was pulled over the morning of Pearson’s death, Tate left the state. She was arrested at a Florida Greyhound station in April and extradited to Oregon.