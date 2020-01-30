HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A woman convicted nine times for driving under the influence was sentenced on Thursday to two-and-half years in prison, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Anna Louise Foster-Wylie pleaded guilty to charges including felony driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Foster-Wylie was arrested in September last year along East Main Street near Southeast 3rd Avenue after someone called police to report that she was sitting in her car yelling and slurring her words.
A responding officer noticed several signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, a lack of focus, incoherent statements, and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, the attorney’s office says.
Foster-Wylie refused a field sobriety test and was taken to an area hospital, where she became combative, according to the attorney’s office.
Police obtained a warrant to test Foster-Wylie’s blood, which showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.217. The samples were taken three hours after Foster-Wylie was arrested. Law enforcement said.
In court on Thursday, Foster-Wylie was also ordered to undergo three years of post-prison supervision. She will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving her sentence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
