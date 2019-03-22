PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A random and violent attack is leaving a Portland teenager with serious stab wounds to the back of her head.
Police say a woman was walking home in northeast Portland when she was stabbed multiple times by a stranger. For the first time, FOX 12 is hearing from the teenager’s mother.
“She is so resilient and she’s healing very well," the mother said. "The doctors gave her like 12 pints of blood."
The mother of that teen said she’s too nervous to share her name or show her face, because whoever nearly murdered her daughter is still out there.
The mother said the 18-year-old is finally out of the hospital recovering.
Her daughter, she said, was stabbed multiple times in the back of her head, neck and back.
“It was really bad. If my neighbor Dave didn’t hear her screaming, she would have bled out,” she said.
We spoke with that neighbor, David Veley, who’s hearing about the teen’s recovery for the first time.
“I didn’t think she’d be alive, I saw the blood and I didn’t think she’d make it. She was in shock, coming in and out of shock and incoherent,” Veley said.
Veley said he found the teen bleeding and unconscious right outside his home near Northeast 78th and Klickitat.
“She was laying passed out, blood was running down the driveway. I knew we had to cover her up because it was cold out and she was going to freeze to death. We had to keep her warm and hold her hand and tell her people were coming and everything will be alright,” Veley said.
But now, there’s a constant watchful eye in the neighborhood.
“Now, we’re on alert and have to watch out for stuff we normally we don’t,” Veley said.
“I’m pretty much living in fear all the time,” said another neighbor.
“When they say it’s getting close to home, it can’t get much closer than right in front of your house,” Veley said.
But the teen’s mother is thankful that someone was there when her daughter needed them the most.
“If Dave hadn’t gone out there with the blankets, I’d be planning a funeral. And if they catch this person, I want to prosecute…definitely,” the mother said.
Officers say they have no new leads, and no suspect description. If you know anything, you’re asked to call police.
