FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Forest Grove police say a woman reported missing from her care facility in Forest Grove Tuesday has been found and is safe.
Linda Lowery was brought home "safe and sound" to the care facility near Hawthorne Street and Oak Street Tuesday afternoon after police asked for help finding her.
The police department said the Washington County Sheriff's Office helped officers in their search for Lowery.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
