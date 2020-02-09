UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Officials say a woman who was reported missing in Umatilla County has been found dead.
Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was reported missing from the Bar M Ranch area Saturday morning by neighbors, according to the Umatilla Flood Joint Information Center.
Neighbors reported having last contacted Conley on Thursday evening as floodwaters were rising in the area. At that point, Conley stated that she wished to stay in her home.
Volunteers from Umatilla County Search and Rescue and the Oregon Air National Guard began searching for Conley on Saturday.
Conley was found Sunday morning on the Bar M Ranch property by searchers and neighbors. The Umatilla Flood Joint Information Center says it appears she was swept away by rushing water.
“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Ms. Conley in this difficult time,” Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. and incident commander Dwight Johnson.
