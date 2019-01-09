SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 30-year-old woman had to be rescued Tuesday night after she became stuck in the snow on a United States Forest Service road.
The Skamania County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from Maria E. Becerra, of Puyallup, saying she had become stuck on USFS 23 Road, about 10 miles northwest of Trout Lake.
A deputy responded and found Becerra in the location she described.
According to the sheriff's office, Becerra told the deputy she had been driving home from Bend and using her phone to navigate before she became stuck.
The deputy asked Becerra if she thought about backing out when the snow deepened and there were no other tracks. Becerra responded that she did not considered it.
The sheriff's office said that while her 2009 Cadillac Escalade has four-wheel drive, it was not equipped with traction tires or chains.
Becerra was taken to White Salmon, then to a warming shelter in Hood River.
The sheriff's office would like to remind drivers that if they are not familiar with an area or the road/weather conditions change, to not rely on their portable navigation and to consider alternate routes.
