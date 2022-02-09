VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver Fire crews rescued a woman from inside a burning home on Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Vancouver Fire was called out to a report of a house fire at 15021 Southeast 5th Street. The first crews on scene found a one-story home on fire with a woman outside saying people were still inside the home, according to Vancouver Fire.

Crews quickly entered the home and found one woman inside. She was taken outside to waiting paramedics, then taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries were not released by Vancouver Fire.

No one else was inside the home.

The fire was extinguished in about 14 minutes after crews arrived on scene. In total, Vancouver Fire had 25 personnel on scene.