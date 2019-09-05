Woman rescued from north Portland apartment fire dies at hospital

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman rescued from a burning apartment building early Sunday morning has died at an area hospital, according to Portland police.
Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of North Albina Street around 1:40 a.m. after emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls, including one from a woman who said she was trapped in her apartment.
Crews reported heavy fire from several second-story windows and evidence that the fire had spread to the attic.
Firefighters found the woman in her apartment and were able to pull her to safety. The woman after being pulled from the building was taken to the Emanuel Burn Center in serious condition, fire authorities said.
Just prior to the rescue, another man had jumped to safety from his second-story window. He was evaluated by medics and transported to Emanuel Hospital with minor injuries.
Detectives are working with arson investigators from the Portland Fire Bureau and ATF to investigate the woman’s death. Her identity will be released after an autopsy is performed and next of kin are notified.
Anyone with information about the fire or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandpolice.org or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
