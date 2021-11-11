Woman rescued from Santiam River in Stayton

STAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) – A woman had to be rescued from the Santiam River in Stayton on Thursday afternoon.
At 1:30 p.m. workers from a Knife River facility called 911 after hearing a woman calling for help after she became trapped in the current of the Santiam River near the 1st Street Bridge.
When first responders arrived at the scene, the 32-year-old was clinging to brush in the water, unable to safely get to shore.
Deputies threw a rescue line to the female from the bridge and used it to get a flotation device out to her while waiting for additional help to arrive. The Jefferson Fire District put a boat out onto the water and had a swimmer help the woman to safety.
Responders learned the woman had been living in a camp near the river and became stuck in the current while attempting to leave due to the rising water levels. She was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.