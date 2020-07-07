PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman says her 10-month-old bulldog was stolen on Monday by two unknown men from her northeast Portland home.
The owner of the bulldog, Martha Pelagio, says the theft happened at around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Northeast 156th Avenue.
According to Pelagio, two unknown men entered her home and stole the bulldog named Kilo. The theft was caught on camera.
Pelagio says Kilo is microchipped.
Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that officers did respond to the home and took a report of a stolen dog.
Anyone with information about Kilo's whereabouts, or the suspects, should contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
How sick is that? I mean..what's the dog worth? $1500.00 maybe? So they turn around and sell him for .30 on the dollar? What? So they can go buy some meth? Wow..so if the dog is "chipped," then why don't they already have the location?
by chipped they mean that a vet or animal shelter will scan it and the chip will show who the owner is. It would be awesome it the chip could act like 'on star' or a 'lo jack', they would find the dog real quick.
'Woman says 10-month-old bulldog stolen from NE Portland home by two unknown suspects' Portland always has been, and now even more so, a lawless city. People and property are no longer safe.
No kidding. And the mensas down at City Hall wanna jump on the George Floyd bandwagon and defund the police? You can't make this [censored] up. Radical liberals in politics are merely proving just how [censored] dangerous they've become.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.