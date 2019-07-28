Woman says bullet hit her car while she was driving on SR-14 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver woman says a bullet pierced her car door and barely missed her head while she was driving on State Route 14.
Jessyca Sweeten posted about the incident on her Facebook page and shared photos of the damage.
She says it happened on Tuesday night between the Lieser Road and Ellsworth Road exits of SR-14.
The bullet hit the car door and broke the window. Some glass fragments hit Sweeten in the face, but she’s doing OK.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating.
FOX 12 reached out to Sweeten to see how she’s doing.
In a statement, she said that she hopes this was an accident.
Sweeten went on to say she will be OK physically, but that she now feels a little anxious about driving, especially on that stretch of road.
She also said she has lived in Vancouver most of her life and “it’s pretty upsetting that something like this happened basically in my back yard.”
Finally, Sweeten asks that if you know anything about the shooting, please call Washington State Patrol.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
