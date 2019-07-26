PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman says her retro ride, the car she drove on her wedding day and has cherished for more than a decade, was stolen in southwest Portland.
Elizabeth says she hoped to give her 1969 Datsun Roadster 1600 to her children someday.
“I don’t know what happened to it. Honestly, I don’t think anyone does. I just want it back,” Elizabeth said.
Filled with frustration and disbelief, Elizabeth said someone took off with her cherished classic car. The Datsun can be seen in her wedding photos and many pictures of family road trips.
Classic car STOLEN. Elizabeth says someone took off with her beloved wedding wheels. This 1969 Datsun Roadster 1600. She has so many memories in this retro ride, including family road trips & her wedding day. She hoped to keep it in the family. Oregon plates: YMX041 #Fox12 pic.twitter.com/S3VNO2CJfH— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) July 27, 2019
“I got married and we drove away in it. It’s in all my wedding pictures and I’ve had lots of fun adventures with my friends in it and my family so it’s definitely meaningful to me,” Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth says it’s not just a car, but a memento packed with special memories.
“I remember going to the beach with my husband before we were married. We’d park it on the beach and there’s a thousand of those stories,” Elizabeth said.
After more than a decade of those family trips, her favorite car is gone. It all started when Elizabeth says the Datsun needed some work.
“I had some interactions with someone I thought I could trust with fixing my vehicle,” she said.
Elizabeth said she had the car towed to the mechanic’s home in southwest Portland. The mechanic, she says, agreed to get to work. But two weeks later, she says, he called her saying it was gone.
Police are now investigating, but Elizabeth hopes you can help.
“I hope it can be recovered and we can put this behind me,” Elizabeth said.
- Car description: 1969 Datsun Roadster 1600.
- Oregon license plate: ymx041
- Silver car with red and black interior. It was stolen with a black hardtop on it, it could be looking like a convertible.
