Woman says rioters damaged her Jeep during clashing rallies in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Vancouver woman said a trip to Portland to celebrate President Trump will end up costing her at least a thousand dollars after a group of rioters hurled paint, feces and eggs at her Jeep.
Michele Huston said the damage happened Saturday night during one of the bigger clashes between left and right-wing groups in Portland.
It was the same night a man was shot and killed in downtown Portland.
Houston said she was following the caravan of President Trump supporters into downtown Portland when she and other drivers were targeted and harassed by large groups of people.
“I could feel hate everywhere, all of a sudden,” Houston said.
Houston said she had the top of her Jeep down when stuff started flying her direction.
“It got my heart racing,” Houston said.
Houston said the conservative rally started in Clackamas County with speeches and prayers. It was a family-friendly, fun, and peaceful event, said Houston.
“I decorated my Jeep with flags, I wanted to show my patriotism for my country,” Houston said. “It felt more like a parade for the Fourth of July, to be honest with you.”
But as the two groups clashed, it’s clear there was provoking and violence on both sides. Video captured Saturday night shows someone in the caravan shooting what appears to be a paintball gun at people gathered on the street. Mace is sprayed from a truck as well.
Before the end of the night, a member of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer was killed, although police have yet to say whether Aaron Jay Danielson’s death was related to the dueling protests and rallies.
A suspect has not been named or arrested in the case.
“In hindsight, I can see how dangerous it was,” Houston said.
Houston said the tragedy – and the attack on her jeep - will keep her from ever attending another rally in Portland, although she’ll keep celebrating President Trump in other cities.
“I think people should protest; I think they should,” Houston said. “But when it becomes into a radical, riot situation where it’s dangerous and people are getting killed, we’ve lost the message of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Houston said she was told to file a report on the Jeep damage through the FBI.
FOX 12 reached out to the FBI to confirm whether they are investigating the vehicle damages from Saturday night, but a spokeswoman said she couldn’t share any information.
Gov. Kate Brown did announce that the FBI and U.S. Attorney would help investigate crimes related to the protesting and rioting in downtown Portland.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.