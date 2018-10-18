Woman says she found 19 stolen ballots on NE Portland streets

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman walking in her Cully neighborhood Thursday said she discovered 19 abandoned voting ballots among other apparently stolen mail.
Leah Mayes-Nurse said she was walking along Northeast Simpson Street when she found three ballots in the road. She later took her daughter to a nearby park and came across 16 other ballots dumped along a dirt street.
“I found a really large stack of mail – coupons and junk-mail and mixed in were the ballots and the voter pamphlets,” Mayes-Nurse said.
She posted the news in the social media website Nextdoor and word quickly spread.
Neighbor Anthony Alvarado is now suspicious his ballot may have been stolen.
“I think we’re going to have to find out if we’re going to need to get a replacement ballot, at this point,” Alvarado said.
He added, “I do have to wonder if it’s somehow political in some way.”
Mayes-Nurse said that was her first thought as well.
“Admittedly, my first reaction was that it was as an attempt to put the votes off – to get people to not be able to vote,” Mayes-Nurse said. “I think people are really passionate about being able to vote and it’s really scary to think the possibility of someone coming around trying to mess with that.”
However, the sheer quantity of junk mail among the ballots leads Mayes-Nurse and others to suspect it’s more of a typical mail theft case.
“I do think it was a rash and rushed effort to grab everything out of all the mailboxes that could be opened and then when they didn’t find what they wanted, they ditched everything in pile,” Mayes-Nurse said.
No matter the intent, it’s still troubling that so many people will have more trouble than necessary with their votes.
“I mean, we’re electing our governor in this one – there’s some really big decisions to be made,” Nurse-Mayes said.
The Multnomah County Elections Office said no reports have been received about stolen ballots.
A spokeswoman told FOX 12 that anyone who finds stolen or abandoned ballots should collect them and give them a call right away. Voters can expect their ballots to arrive by mail no later than next week.
If you don’t get your ballot, give county elections a call. You can reach them at 503-988-3720. More information can be found by clicking here.
FOX 12 reached out to USPS regarding the case and hasn’t yet heard back.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
