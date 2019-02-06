YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The FBI and local law enforcement are asking for the public’s help.
They’re looking for more victims of whom they are calling a serial sexual predator from Carlton.
52-year-old Robert Koester, the man law enforcement said is accused of committing sex crimes in both California and Oregon where he lives, is behind bars in San Diego.
He was first arrested there in November, charged with 23 felonies by California prosecutors.
The Yamhill County District Attorney, Brad Berry, said he also preyed on young women at his rural compound outside Carlton, where investigators said he used his credentials as a photographer to take nude photos, and sexually assault some of them.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who said she met the suspect at the Clackamas Town Center mall around the year 2000, when he asked her if she was interested in modeling.
On Wednesday afternoon, she watched a FOX 12 news report and saw Koester’s old DMV photo released by the FBI.
“Everything was so vivid, like it was happening again right there,” said Lawrence. “When I seen it I started sweating, like I started shaking…and I was crying because I realized it could’ve been me.”
Lawrence said she was first approached by someone who warned that a man had been following her. She said that man was Koester.
Lawrence said she tried to tell security when Koester stopped her.
“He made me feel good, like he uplifted me in the words that he was saying. I was the right height. I weighed the right weight, is what he had said. I had everything that he was looking for in a model,” said Lawrence. “It was like he just picked me out of this whole entire mall. It made me feel amazing. I wasn’t even thinking, ‘This guy did follow you around the whole mall.’ I wasn’t even thinking.”
Lawrence said she took his business card, but when she got home her boyfriend - now husband - told her not to call.
Looking back, she said she’s glad she didn’t.
“I just want to cry cause I don’t even know what would’ve happened. I’m just glad that he was caught.”
The Yamhill County District Attorney said Koester has been a professional photographer since the 1990s.
He’s owned the Carlton property for several years, the DA said. Investigators said they searched it recently and seized so much evidence, photos and videos, they haven’t even had time to go through it all.
Berry said they have already identified four victims in Oregon, but he said there could be more, and both he and the FBI want to hear more stories like Lawrence’s.
“Don’t be scared. Do what’s right because there could be somebody else in front of you or behind you that isn’t as strong as you are. And if you don’t come forward, who else is going to? You could save another life if you just talk,” Lawrence told FOX 12.
The FBI has set up a secure website for potential victims to submit their information. Click here to go to that website.
