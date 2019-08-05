PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One year after protesters clashed in downtown Portland, another demonstrator is coming forward with a lawsuit against the city.
Michelle Fawcett spoke about the $250,000 lawsuit Monday morning at the American Civil Liberties Union's office. She says police used "reckless and excessive" force against peaceful protesters, including herself.
Video from the protest on Aug. 4, 2018 shows a wall of police divided opposing groups in downtown Portland.
Fawcett says she was standing with counter-protesters of Patriot Prayer when things changed in a moment. She says she heard an ear-splitting explosion, was knocked back, and then felt an intense burning sensation in her chest and arm.
Fawcett says she was hit by a flash-bang grenade.
According to court documents, Fawcett suffered from third-degree chemical burns, major impact wounds, soft tissue damage, and mental and emotional damage.
Fawcett says she hopes the lawsuit will help create long-term change.
"It was a really, really tough decision to go public. Not just because I'm a private person, but because of the climate we live in. It felt extra scary because it didn't feel like the city and police are on my side, and we're operating in a time of racist violence," Fawcett said at Monday's news conference.
Fawcett says she sought legal help right away, but says it's not a simple case, and it's taken time to gather everything before they could file.
ACLU says this is one of eight lawsuits they're filing on behalf of protesters in Portland, who they say have been injured by police or illegally detained.
Right after the Aug. 4 protest, Portland police say they suspended using flash-bang devices as they conduct more tests.
FOX 12 reached out to police to see if that's still the case, and to see if they have a response to the lawsuit, but have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
