Woman says she was T-boned by driver involved in Portland street racing event: ‘It’s crazy out there’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman is in the hospital after she says she was T-boned by a car involved in a street racing event in Portland last week.
“It’s really like ‘Tokyo Drift’,” Ka’ilikai Toffoli told FOX 12. “It’s crazy out there.”
The mother of four says it was nearly 3 a.m. when a driver ran a red light, T-boned her car, and then took off.
“We didn’t see him and bam! He hit me,” she said. “I see the passenger’s face and he was, like, in shock too, but he just gassed through it.”
The crash happened the same night last week FOX 12 reported police being unable to respond to complaint calls about street racing due to ongoing protests downtown.
Toffoli’s life may never be the same after severely injuring her pelvis when she was pinned to the ground by her car.
She believes the driver that plowed into her was part of a street racing event she had gone out to watch earlier, when she became stuck in the traffic on her way home.
“I feel like I should’ve stayed home, for sure...it's just not worth it for people to go. I’m really egging my brothers and, like, my close loved ones not to go,” she said.
What really frustrates Toffoli on top of all of this is that police didn’t respond to the crash.
“Kind of made it seem like I didn’t matter a lot. I think I was in the hospital for, like, four or five days before the cops even came,” she said.
Investigators say they don’t exactly know why they didn’t make it, but that an officer did take a report from Toffoli in the hospital when she called.
“I really wish that they would’ve came out because I feel like the longer it takes for them to look into it, like, the more [time] the person has that hit me…to get away or not be caught at all,” said Toffoli.
Toffoli hopes her story resonates with the hundreds of people supporting the drivers at these dangerous street racing events.
“You never know if you’re gonna be the one that doesn’t come home that night, you know. Like I never would've thought that I would’ve been in the predicament I am in, but here I am sitting in the hospital, waiting for my second surgery, like immobilized. Because of COVID, I can’t have visitors, I can’t even see my kids,” she said.
Police say Toffoli's case is being followed up on by the traffic division right now. They did not have any suspect information to provide at this time.
A GoFundMe account was created to help with Toffoli’s recovery.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hope she gets better, big mistake to go and watch an illegal street racing event. And don't blame the cops for not responding earlier, the riots are taking up all their time.
