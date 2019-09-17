GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham family is hoping the public can help them find their son's stolen dirt bike.
Isaiah got the orange and black dirt bike for his birthday a few years ago. His mom, Jessica Ferris, says it was laying in their backyard in the 100 block of Southeast 194th when someone took it on Monday.
Jessica says they were shocked someone would go behind their home to get it.
"I'm just kind of surprised the bike was the only thing they took, and it's kind of sad because he was really upset about it earlier when we found out. And like I said before, we work hard for what we have and it's kind of sad to see someone steal from a kid," Jessica said.
Jessica told FOX 12 they have been checking online to see if anyone has posted it for sale.
Anyone who sees the dirt bike, or knows anything about the theft, is asked to contact Gresham police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
