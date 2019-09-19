HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A local woman says she heard her name on the news along with serious charges she was facing after an officer opened fire. But she says it wasn't her and is now sharing her wild story.
Peacelynn Butterfly Perilloux, 25, says she realizes her name is unique.
“My mom is a writer, she wrote a story before I was born. Me and my sister’s names come from that story,” said Perilloux.
But Perilloux never thought her story would lead her to the Washington County Jail website, which states that Peacelynn Butterfly Perilloux is “in custody” and facing a long list of serious charges.
“If this doesn’t get fixed - I’m a felon,” said Perilloux.
So how did all of this happen?
“Maybe this is the person who stole my stuff?” said Perilloux.
Part of the answer goes back to August. That’s when Perilloux says she was moving to a new apartment when her wallet, passport and identification were stolen from her car.
Perilloux says she immediately reported the burglary to police, but up until now, there was no sign of her possessions.
All that changed Saturday night in Hillsboro.
That’s where police say an officer opened fire after investigating what they call, “suspicious circumstances” at the Extended Stay America.
Two people were arrested that night. But police say one of them, Nicola Kostov, wasn’t who she said she was.
“Not only did she take my things, she took my name and she committed crimes under my name and appeared under my name,” said Perilloux.
Police say Nicola Kostov gave officers a different, more unique name: Peacelynn Butterfly Perilloux.
“Right now her crimes are listed under my name and my social. She has my height, weight, my eye color,” said Perilloux.
The local photographer says this wild case of stolen identity is leading to a huge mess and hurting business.
“I’m constantly being searched because people want to see my photography portfolio, they want to see my work. Now the first thing that comes up is all these terrible news articles. I know our justice system will serve her with what she deserves, and I can hopefully move forward with my life and not have to live in a shadow that she created for me."
Perilloux says she’s now pressing charges against Kostov.
The two suspects are scheduled to face a judge on Friday.
