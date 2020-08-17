PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several boats created some big wakes in the Willamette River on Sunday causing one boat to sink, and it was all caught on camera.
A woman, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 12 that boats that were part of the "Trump Boat Parade" were going fast and creating choppy waters in the Willamette.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said two waves swamped a small boat at one point, causing it to sink.
"It was shocking how fast all of the Trump boats were going through the city. The wakes coming from the Trump parade overtook this boat that did not seem to be connected to the parade. The boat began to sink quickly and the family struggled to stay on the boat and call for help," said the woman who caught the incident on camera. "As a bystander, it seemed careless and unsafe. I hope this family is okay and these videos can help them and bring awareness to others."
Video provided to FOX 12 shows other boaters helping people in the river.
The sheriff's office said eight people were onboard at the time and were rescued by other boaters before River Patrol deputies arrived.
No injuries were reported.
The sheriff's office believes the boat that sank was not connected to the Trump parade.
There will be no further investigation into the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
comments
Side note
The boat sank because the vessel is rated for four people. The lines were too low even for lake traversing. Have over two people more than a vessels' rating is ticketable and the skipper would be forced to remove the extra passengers.
Relax Karen.
later it was discovered that the weight capacity was exceeded for that particular boat.
