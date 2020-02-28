PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was sentenced to five months in jail for assaulting the owner of a Mexican restaurant in Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The owner of the Michoacán Mexican restaurant in the 7000 block of North Interstate Avenue told law enforcement that the Delisa Gill on May 18 last year assaulted her after becoming upset over a debit card transaction fee the restaurant charges on purchases under $5.
Gill was previously convicted of one count of intimidation in the second degree and one count of assault in the fourth degree in connection with the crime.
Officers who responded to the scene last year found the victim with abrasions to her arms and a mark on her face. The victim told police that Gill was a stranger and become extremely upset when she told her that she would have to charge 35 cents for any purchase of $5 or less.
Gill told the victim to “go back to your country,” yelled at the victim to speak English, mocked her for speaking Spanish, and used other hateful and racist speech, according to the attorney’s office. She then grabbed the victim by her hair, shoved her head against a tree approximately four times, and pushed her to the ground, the attorney’s office says.
“During the fight, the victim grabbed a broom in an attempt to protect herself from Gill, but it had little effect,” the attorney’s office says.
During the assault, Gill dropped her keys and a TriMet boarding pass, which had her name on it. Police seized the items as evidence and later contacted Gill and arrested her.
Gill was also sentenced to five years of formal probation and was ordered to have no contact with the victim and perform 88 hours of community service.
“Gill will receive credit for time already served and will be eligible for early release for in-patient alcohol treatment,” according to the attorney’s office.
