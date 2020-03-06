MORROW COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman has been sentenced in connection with a rollover crash that killed an infant and seriously injured a 3-year-old child.
On Friday afternoon, Veronica Andrade, of Boardman, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision in connection with the crash on Interstate 84 in Morrow County last year near milepost 175.
Andrade previously pleaded guilty to charges including criminally negligent homicide, DUII, and assault in the third degree.
According to investigators, Andrade was driving east on I-84 when she veered off the road and caused the 2003 Cadillac CTS to roll.
Andrade was in the car with two children, ages 3 and 7 months, law enforcement said. OSP said the 7-month-old was ejected from the vehicle and died. Andrade and the 3-year-old were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center.
The 3-year-old was later flown to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland in critical condition.
The judge on Friday also suspected Andrade’s license for five years.
