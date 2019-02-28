MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nonprofit camp for kids with Type 1 diabetes was sentenced to 32 months in prison Thursday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Cheryl Rae Sheppard, 61, was also ordered to pay $363,911.90 in restitution.
Law enforcement launched an investigation into Sheppard in July 2016 when a financial institution called the Gales Creek Camp Foundation to confirm the organization wanted to close its money market account.
At the time, board members were under the impression there was approximately $600,000 in the account, according to the attorney’s office.
Board members later learned there was only approximately $75,000 in the account, and that Sheppard was trying to transfer the remaining funds, the attorney’s office says.
While investigating, the Portland Police Bureau’s White Collar Crimes Unit discovered that Sheppard wrote herself checks using funds that withdrew from the Gales Creek Camp Foundation bank accounts.
Additionally, they say she used the organization’s checks to pay vendors, but then deposited those checks directly into her own bank account.
Casino records from January 2009 through January 2017 show Sheppard spent 267 different days at a casino and played more than 3,200 gaming sessions using slot machines, according to police, who say Sheppard placed more than $731,000 in bets and lost nearly $150,000.
Sheppard on Oct. 31 last year pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated theft in the first degree and one count of felony computer crime.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.