SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A woman was sentenced to prison for the shooting death of her boyfriend in Salem last year.
Marion County Circuit Court says April Gamblin was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of 32-year-old Joshua Tate. She will get credit for time served.
Gamblin was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019 after police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Polo Court Southeast.
Gamblin was found at the scene with injuries. She directed police into the home, where officers located the body of Tate.
An autopsy confirmed Tate died of a gunshot wound.
Investigators said Gamblin and Tate had been in a domestic relationship for a number of years.
Gamblin was initially charged with murder, but pleaded guilty on May 1 to the amended charge of second-degree manslaughter.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
