PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison and 3 years of post prison supervision after pleading guilty to stabbing her mother to death in southeast Portland in July of 2020.
Angelina Maria Volobuev pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter back in March.
The investigation began on July 10, 2020, when officers responded to a welfare check in the 16300 block of Southeast Foster Road on the report of an injured person.
Police said the injured person, later identified as 61-year-old Nadezhda Volobuez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oregon State medical Examiner’s Office determined Nadezhda’s cause of death to be a stabbing and ruled the case a homicide.
