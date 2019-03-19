PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was sentenced to community service and probation, while also being banned from Portland Public Schools properties, after a gun she was carrying discharged at a northeast Portland elementary school.
Antoinette Riley, 27, was arrested in October 2018.
Officers responded to Jason Lee Elementary School, 2222 N.E. 92nd Ave., on reports that a gun went off inside the school on Oct. 4, 2018.
After determining nobody was injured, officers searched the area and located Riley, who matched a description of the suspect.
Investigators said the gun was in Riley’s bag when it was discharged. Riley was picking up children from the afterschool program.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reported that 50 children were in the vicinity of where the gun went off. Nobody was injured.
The table Riley was sitting at with her children was damaged by a bullet strike.
Riley told FOX 12 in October 2018 that police arrested the wrong person.
She pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of reckless endangering. Additional charges of possession of a weapon in a public building, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place were dismissed.
Riley was sentenced to three years formal probation and 80 hours of community service.
While on probation she is not allowed to possess weapons, firearms or ammunition – real or simulated, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
She is not allowed back on PPS property and signed an affidavit to confirm the firearm in this case was destroyed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
