HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A woman was sentenced to county jail last month in connection with an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Hillsboro last year.
On June 4, Nicola Elizabeth Kostov, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, two counts of aggravated identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was also facing several drug charges, but those charges were dismissed.
Kostov was sentenced to 90 days in jail, five years of probation and drug and alcohol treatment.
Kostov was arrested with Elliot Satoru Carr after an officer-involved shooting at the Extended Stay American off Northeast Eider Court on Sept. 14, 2019.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said police were called to scene after a desk clerk noticed that the pair’s driver’s licenses did not belong to them.
The clerk also said the pair was unloading what appeared to be stolen property from their vehicle. Officers later confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen out of Bend.
Carr spotted officers when he exited his room, and when police tried to arrest him, he struggled and tried to flee down a hotel hallway, according to the district attorney’s office.
Carr pulled a loaded gun and pointed it at two additional officers who then entered the hallway, the district attorney’s office said.
One officer fired a single round from his service weapon but did not hit Carr. Carr was then tackled to the ground, where he refused to drop his weapon and kept a finger on the trigger, the district attorney’s office said.
Officers were later able to take the gun from Carr and arrest him.
Detectives and the Washington County Major Crimes Team searched Carr’s hotel room and found keys to another stolen vehicle out of Sherwood and several storage bins and folders containing stolen personal information from more than 150 people.
Kostov spoke with officers in the hotel room and falsely identified herself as Peacelynn Butterfly Perilloux. She was later identified by fingerprint analysis.
In February, Carr was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after being convicted of numerous charges.
The district attorney's office said Kostov cooperated with the investigation and testified against Carr.
