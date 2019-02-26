MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection to a 2017 crash that killed two men in north Portland.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Amanda Erickson was sentenced on Monday. She pleaded to driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of criminal negligent homicide.
On June 28, 2017, Erickson was driving a Mercedes Benz westbound on North Columbia Boulevard near North Swift Court when she attempted to turn left across the eastbound lanes of traffic.
A BMW 330 was heading eastbound on Columbia and struck the passenger side of the Mercedes, according to police.
Two passengers in the Mercedes, identified as 22-year-old Brandon Levison and 23-year-old Donell Lee Wilkins, were killed in the crash.
The driver of the BMW was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
The district attorney's office said an officer at the scene reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from the Mercedes and saw multiple beer cans inside. Other officers could smell alcohol coming from Erickson's breath and noted that she was slurring her words and had bloodshot eyes.
According to the district attorney's office, Erickson admitted that she should not have been driving and that she had consumed multiple beers and had taken a shot of alcohol.
A blood test done 90 minutes after the crash showed a blood-alcohol concentration of .10.
Along with her prison sentence, Erickson will have three years of post-prison supervision and five years of probation. The district attorney's office also said her driving privileges have been revoked for life.
