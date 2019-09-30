CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Clackamas County woman will spend nearly 14 years in prison after she was convicted in the deaths of three men.
Savanna Perry, 25, was driving along Dryland Road on the morning of July 10, 2018, when the vehicle hit a tree and was cut in half.
Prosecutors say Savanna was driving at 85 miles per hour.
Savanna survived the crash, but her three passengers - Anthony Brannock, 37, of Woodburn; Nathan Casciato, 24, of Wilsonville; Maxime Avgi, 28, of Woodburn - all died.
Prosecutors say Savanna had meth, amphetamines and heroin in her system. Prosecutors said her victims had been doing drugs as well.
Savanna pleaded guilty on July 24 to driving under the influence of intoxicants and three counts of second-degree manslaughter.
At her sentencing hearing Monday, family members of the victims told Savanna how their lives had forever been changed by her careless and reckless driving.
Some of the family members offered forgiveness.
Nick Casciato, whose brother Nathan died in the accident, said both he and his brother had struggled with drug addition, and Savanna did too.
"I look at it like everyone makes mistakes, and I think if my brother was the driver, if he was the driver of that car and it happened to him and it was an accident on his end, I wouldn’t really – that could have been him too. I wouldn’t want him to lose the rest of his life as well," said Nick.
Nick told FOX 12 that everyone deserves a second chance.
The mother of Anthony's two sons doesn't think Savanna was all that remorseful.
"I think she could have gotten longer but at least she didn't walk free. The kids can see some justice in it," said Christina Mandal.
Savanna's attorney had asked that she serve 10 years in prison, but the judge gave the prosecutors what they asked for - 165 months.
She was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision.
