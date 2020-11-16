GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A woman has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for murdering her husband’s ex-wife in Gresham in 2016.
Angela McCraw-Hester pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of second-degree murder.
Investigators said McCraw-Hester stabbed Annastasia Hester more than 60 times in Hester’s apartment on the 100 block of Southwest Eastman Parkway.
Detectives said McCraw-Hester removed a window-mounted air conditioning unit to enter the apartment on June 10, 2016. Hester called 911 at 3 a.m., but died before she could describe her attacker.
Evidence linking McCraw-Hester to the murder included DNA in the apartment, specifically on the kitchen knife block, video evidence that showed McCraw-Hester traveling to and from Hester’s apartment, and a bloody footwear impression inside the apartment that was determined to be a woman’s boot. Police later found evidence showing a purchase was made in 2015 using an account registered to McCraw-Hester for that type of footwear at the specific store that sells those boots.
Hester’s ex-husband Matthew Hester was also arrested in this case and remains in jail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and hindering prosecution.
A trial date has not been set for Matthew Hester.
Annastasia Hester had a young daughter with her ex-husband. Matthew Hester, McCraw-Hester and the little girl moved to Idaho shortly after Annastasia Hester was killed.
Detectives said they kept close tabs on McCraw-Hester in the year following Annastasia Hester’s murder. She was arrested in Pocatello, Idaho in October 2017.
Annastasia Hester’s brother, Nathaniel Holmes, provided an impact statement read by his attorney with the Oregon Crime Victims Law Center in court. In part the impact statement said:
“It goes without saying that the murder of Annastasia Hester has affected her family to a great and severe extent. The emotional and psychological turmoil has been truly devastating. … I won’t grow old with my sister and reminisce. She won’t see her daughter grow up, get married, have kids or be a grandmother.”
McCraw-Hester was sentenced to life in prison, with parole possible after 25 years.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
