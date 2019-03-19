CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 57-year-old woman who was arrested last year after the shooting death of her boyfriend has been sentenced to prison.
Roxanne Martin pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on March 12. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison and is not eligible for time served, according to court documents.
Martin was originally facing a charge of murder in connection to the death of 67-year-old Norman Charles Terrill Sr.
On March 24, 2018, Clackamas County deputies responded to Terrill Sr.’s home, located on Autumn Drive in an unincorporated area just outside Sandy, after Martin allegedly sent a text message to a family member that she had shot and killed a man.
Deputies found Terrill Sr. dead inside the home.
FOX 12 was told by a family member that Martin was Terrill Sr.’s girlfriend and she lived at the house with him.
Norman Terrill Jr. told FOX 12 the relationship shared between Martin and his father had deteriorated, but he never expected it to end in such violence.
“Bad enough to be a murderer,” Terrill Jr. said. “And it wasn’t the gun - it was the bad person that did it. And what we have is a bad person.”
