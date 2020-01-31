PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman who broke into a southwest Portland home and later fired shots at officers with a stolen gun was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Sarah M. Brown, 28, pleaded no contest to the charge of attempted murder Thursday. She pleaded guilty to additional charges of first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation began with a burglary report on the 800 block of Southwest King Avenue on March 7, 2018.
A homeowner reported a burglary in-progress after noticing his cordless landline phone was in use, picked it up and heard a woman’s hushed voice talking to someone. The homeowner then used his cell phone to call police.
Officers checked the home, but did not immediately locate the suspect.
Investigators said a burglary had also occurred at a nearby motel, and later, a motel employee spotted the suspect pacing around the backyard of the home that had earlier been burglarized.
Law enforcement surrounded the neighborhood and a K-9 alerted to a storage compartment under an external staircase at the home.
The district attorney’s office reports an officer opened the storage area door and investigators said Brown pointed a gun in his face at a distance of 1 to 2 feet. The officer yelled “gun!”
Another officer ordered Brown to drop her weapon and then fired his police-issued handgun.
Additional officers responded with ballistic shields and formed a wall near the suspect. Police said Brown then fired multiple shots in the area of the officers.
In response, another officer fired his police AR-15 rifle, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Officers saw that Brown was no longer holding the gun and she was taken into custody. Brown had been shot in the leg and the finger.
As the investigation continued, police said a person approached the officers and told them a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, fully loaded, was taken from his unlocked vehicle at the nearby motel. Police said that’s where Brown got the gun.
The district attorney’s office stated the eight-year prison sentence took into account “both aggravating factors and mitigating factors, which included Brown’s drug addiction, her mental health both at the time of this incident and while in custody, the fact that she had no prior criminal record, and the incredible risk she put the public and law enforcement in by engaging in this dangerous and potentially deadly conduct. “
A grand jury determined officers were justified in using deadly force against Brown.
