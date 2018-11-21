PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police responded to a four-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 84.
According to police, the crash involved a semi-truck and occurred in the westbound lanes of the road near Northeast 181st Avenue.
A woman was rushed to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No other injuries were reported.
The westbound lanes of I-84 west of Northeast 181st Avenue were expected to be closed for more than an hour. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.
It’s not clear what caused the vehicles to crash. No additional information was immediately available for release.
