WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning after she was struck by a driver along Tualatin Valley Highway, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. near Northwest 341st Avenue.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's office said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team has responded to the scene.
Tualatin Valley Highway was shut down in both directions. One eastbound lane was reopened at around 8 a.m.
There is no word on when the rest of the roadway will reopen.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.