PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in a domestic violence crime on Friday.
Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a hit-and-run where a pedestrian had been struck at 4:19 p.m. When officers arrived the found am injured woman on the street and was taken to the hospital.
Police learned that the suspect was in a relationship with the victim.
Officers later found and arrested Julian D. Brooks, 25, of Portland and seized the the a silver 2004 Infiniti as evidence.
Brooks was lodged into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with first-degree assault and failure to perform duties of a driver with injuries.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.