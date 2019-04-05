PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was hit by a car in northeast Portland and the driver left the scene, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast 15th Avenue and Klickitat Street at 4:19 p.m. Friday on a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a driver.
Officers found a 50-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where it was determined her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators determined the victim and suspect may have been involved in a disturbance immediately before the woman was hit by the suspect.
Police are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact Officer Matthew Huspek at Matthew.Huspek@portlandoregon.gov, or call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-109799.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
