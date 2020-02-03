Woman seriously injured in SE Portland hit-and-run, police searching for driver

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for help in tracking down a driver who took off after hitting a woman in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the crash along Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 91st Avenue. The victim was crossing the street at around 3 a.m. when she was hit.
She was transported by ambulance and was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver left the scene before officers arrived.
It’s unclear whether the woman was crossing in a marked crosswalk, but all intersections are legal crosswalks in Oregon.
Police are looking for the involved driver, but they haven’t released any descriptions of the suspect or the car. The victim has not been identified.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who lives near the crash scene. He said it can be dangerous to cross in this area, and although he’s extra careful, he’s had a couple close calls himself.
“It can be hard to cross here, especially with some of the one-ways, in this area right here, if you cross over here the cars can’t see you as they come around this little turn. It can be hard, I’ve almost got a hit a few times over here,” said Aris Marto.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information on it, to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-37325.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
